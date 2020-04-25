Sondra J. Wilson, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sondra J. Wilson, 84, of Lisbon, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Friday, April 24, 2020 with her loving daughter, Bonny by her side, while they listened to one of Sondra’s favorite hymns, “In the Garden”, as arranged and played by her son, Glenn on the saxophone.

Sondra was born August 8, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Gerald “Jerry” and Gladys (Rank) Sivey. While attending South High School, she worked at Woolworths in the Boardman Plaza where she was introduced to her future husband, Roy by a co-worker and soon to be mother-in-law, Edith Wilson. She later worked as a bookkeeper for both Mahoning and Dollar Banks. After her children were grown, Sondra became a Mary Kay Cosmetic consultant. She loved helping women and made many dear friends during her cherished 36 year career with the company.

Sondra lived most of her adult life in Poland, Ohio. She and Roy, her beloved husband of 50 years, lived and raised their four children in his boyhood home on North Lima Road. After Roy’s passing in 2002, she remained in Poland until 2010 when she moved to Lisbon, Ohio to be near her son, Wayne. Her children who lived out of state were comforted knowing their brother was next door and able to keep an eye on his new neighbor.

She was a member of the Central Christian Church of Youngstown from childhood until 1998 when the church was gifted to the New Beginning congregation. During her dedicated service to her church, Sondra became the first female chair of the board, taught Sunday school for 42 years, was a deacon and elder and shared her beautiful voice as a member of the church choir. She loved singing Christmas hymns and her “Silent Night” solo was a special part of so many Christmas Eve services. As a longtime member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship, she was often found in the church kitchen helping to prepare meals or assisting with countless church projects. After moving to Lisbon, she joined the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene, where she continued her faithful service to God.

Sondra had a variety of interests throughout her life including reading, sewing, volunteer work, being an election poll worker, traveling to Canada on fishing adventures with her husband and children and in later years, spending winters in Las Vegas with her daughter, Bonny. Sondra also traveled to New York City, Richmond, Virginia and Normal, Illinio visiting with her eldest son, Glenn and his family. Being a grandmother and watching her two grandchildren Quinn and Lydia grow into young adults brought her endless joy and pride. The special love they brought to her life could be seen on her face every time she talked to them or when she shared stories about them with her family and friends. Sondra also enjoyed watching classic movies, I Love Lucy, The Golden Girls and her favorite, The Price is Right (a love passed on to her grandchildren). Sondra, her daughter and niece, Charlene recently traveled to Los Angeles for a taping of the Price is Right Mother’s Day show, a special time treasured by all three. She also found delight in her collection of I Love Lucy memorabilia and could often be heard quoting unforgettable lines from her favorite I Love Lucy episodes.

Before her passing, Sondra often spoke lovingly of her husband, son and her mother, who she lost at the age of seven. She said was looking forward to getting to knowbthem and others who had passed on before, and how she looked forward to reuniting with them soon.

Her loving husband, Roy Wilson, whom she married in 1953, preceded her in death in 2002; her mother and father, Gerald and Gladys Sivey; her stepmother, Muriel (Powell) Sivey; her sister, Joan Dawson; her son, Gregg Wilson; her stepbrother, James Dunn also preceded her in death.

Sondra leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Bonny Lewis of Las Vegas, Nevada; sons, Glenn (Janet) Wilson of Normal, Illinois and Wayne (Tammy) Wilson of Lisbon; grandchildren, Quinn Wilson of Los Angeles and Lydia Wilson of Normal; step grandchildren, Brittany Pinkerton, Jeffrey Brucker, Kim Brucker and Tiffany Brucker. She is also survived by her special niece, who she thought of as a daughter, Charlene (Bill) Sampson, her great-niece, Jessica (Brian) Gardner; her great-nephew, Scott Sampson; her great-great-niece, Savannah Gardner; as well as many stepnieces and stepnephews.

Sondra nourished the lives of all who knew her with her love and faith. Her sense of humor, laughter, independence and love for her family and friends will be missed forever.

Due to the pandemic and out of concern for their extended family and friends, a private funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Reverend Brian Brown and Community Hospice Chaplain, Lisa Elliott co-officiating. Committal services will follow in the mausoleum chapel at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, 3495 S Canfield Niles Road, Canfield, OH 44406 where Sondra will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Roy.

Family members wishing to attend Sondra’s funeral and committal services virtually through Zoom, may do so by sending an email request to glenn.wilson@pobox.com by 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28 for a Zoom invitation.

A service celebrating the life of Sondra will be announced and held at a future date and the family looks forward to sharing memories of their beloved mother, aunt, grandmother and friend with all those who knew and loved her.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to her caregivers from Mother’s Karing Touch and the amazing staff from Community Hospice for their support, kindness and compassionate care.

Memorial contribution may be made in Sondra’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this time are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support them via phone, social media, text or email.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 27, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.