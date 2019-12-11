Shirley L. Brewer, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley L. Brewer, 82, of Desellem Road, passed away unexpectedly at 12:56 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home.

Mrs. Brewer was born June 11, 1937 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Carl and Sarah (Johnson) Kearns and had lived all of her life in the area.

She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Shirley enjoyed quilting and she loved to play Bingo.

Her husband, Richard F. Brewer, Sr., whom she married July 20, 1952, preceded her in death April 8, 1993. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth Kearns, Iva Mae LeFebvre, Alice Horner and Thelma Wells; brother, John Kearns and grandson, Bob Brewer.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Christina J. (Glenn) Warner of Guilford Lake; her sons, Richard F. (Jody) Brewer, Jr., David L. Brewer, Ronald W. (Tracy) Brewer and Rodney R. (Lugene) Brewer, all of Lisbon, Gary L. Brewer, Kenneth P. Brewer and Randy (Pamela) Brewer, all of Somerset, Pennsylvania, James A. (Tammy) Brewer of Markleton, Pennsylvania and Thomas O. (Diane) Brewer of Salem; sisters, Suzanne (Melvin) Watson of Rogers, Juanita Faulk of Struthers and Rose Halligan of Lisbon; brothers, William Kearns of California and Carl (Sylvia) Kearns of Cleveland as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the funeral home with Reverend Greg Pennington of the Lisbon Assembly of God Church officiating.

Private burial will follow at the Kemble Cemetery.

