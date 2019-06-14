Shirley D. Gifford Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley D. Gifford, 68, passed away at 4:45 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Gifford was born January 5, 1951 in Pikeville, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth “Betty” (Smallwood) Newsome.

Shirley was a loving wife, mother and grandma. She was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed her family, bowling and going fishing. Shirley and her husband also loved to travel abroad and for many years vacationed in the Bahamas.

She was also a devoted Christian and was a former member of the Alliance Baptist Church and was often a visiting member of the Baptist Church of Pikeville, Kentucky.

Shirley leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 52 years, Herbert “Herb” Gifford, whom she married June 2, 1967; her daughters, Carrie (Kenny) Beeson and Kitty Irene (Scot) Wagmiller, both of Salem; son, Herbert Paul Gifford, Jr. of Hanoverton; brother, Frank (Alice) Newsome of Ellsworth; four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Rowan and brother, Ronnie Newsome.

A funeral service celebrating Shirley’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

The family will receive guests from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, June 16 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow funeral services at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Friends may send condolences to her family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

