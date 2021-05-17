Shirley Anne Wilson, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness, that the family of Shirley Anne Wilson announces her passing at 7:48 a.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021 at her daughter’s home following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mrs. Wilson was born May 18, 1935 in Man, West Virginia, a daughter of the late John Thomas “Tom” Thompson and Corda (Harvey) Thompson.

She was a 1953 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Shirley began working at the R. Thomas Company Pottery shortly following graduation. She then worked at the Columbiana County Health Department and in January of 1977, she and her family moved to East Peoria, Illinois where she worked at MPI Label Systems. In the fall of 1987, she and her family returned home to Lisbon, where she worked at Ohio Electronics Machinery in Salem until her retirement in 1998.

Following her retirement, she and her husband moved to Lake Mohawk near Malvern, Ohio.

Shirley was a member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church; Order of Eastern Star, Iva Chapter; a former member of the Lake Mohawk Garden Club and she and her husband loved to travel, having taken several cruises.

Her husband, James E. “Jim” Wilson, whom she married August 29, 1958, preceded her in death October 16, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Susan (Peter) Kearns of Salem; her son, Thomas J. (Rona) Wilson of Lake Mohawk; her brother, Robert E. Thompson of Lisbon; her grandchildren, Brian (Malia) Yorlano of East Liverpool, Daniel (Abby) Kearns of Canton, James Kearns of Columbiana, Ashley (Jason) Hoopes of Columbus and Samantha Wilson and her fiancé, Michael Caligaris, of Cincinnati and her seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Chaplain, David Kahnt of Buckeye Hospice officiating.

The family will receive guests from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Lisbon Cemetery following the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Buckeye Hospice at www.buckeyehospice.com or to your local animal charity.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

