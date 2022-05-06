SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Barnes, 79, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, May 5, at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

Shirley was born October 5, 1942 in Lisbon, Ohio, a daughter of the late Clark A. and Orpha (Dawson) Ridgley and had lived in the area most of her life.

After high school, Shirley continued her education at Ohio Valley Business College and worked in outpatient registration at the former Salem Community Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 2004.

She attended the Columbiana Baptist Church.

Shirley enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel, was an avid reader, loved counted cross stitch and crocheting and found great joy in collecting angel figurines.

Her husband, Gene Edwin Barnes, whom she married August 25, 1979, preceded her in death December 8, 2010.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lori (Rich) Juhn of Salem, Bonnie (Mark) Boley and Connie (Ron) Foster, both of Lisbon; her brothers, Robert (Nancy) Ridgley of New Waterford and Donald (Vicki) Ridgley of East Liverpool; grandchildren, Robert Chamberlain III, Mark (Brooke) Boley, Jr., Chelsea (Zach) Seidner, Jessica (Cameron) Bodine, Ron Foster, Jr. and Courtney Foster; great-grandchildren, Caden, Colton, Layla, Lincoln, Rylan and Weston, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Eugene Poynter; great-granddaughter, Autumn Boley and by her infant brother, Dale Wayne Ridgley.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Jamieson officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, May 9, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Friends may also view Shirley’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 8 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.