Shirleen Howard, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirleen Howard, 75, of Newton Square Drive, passed away at 2:20 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Howard was born December 29, 1945, in Columbiana County, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Mary (Henson) Howard.

Shirleen held several Masters Degrees and worked as a psychologist at the Trumbull Correctional Institution and had taught at Kent State.

She was a member of the DAR and DUV.

She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cake decorating, was a civil wat buff and collector and also an avid reader, but most of all she enjoyed helping care for her great-niece and great-nephew, Abby and Caleb.

She is survived by her brother, Gary (Dorothy) Howard of Tijeras, New Mexico; nieces and nephews, Amy Valesko, Michael Turner, Camie Rock, George Howard, III, Cheri Gates, Wayne Ramsey, Jr. Deborah Ramsey, Timothy Ramsey, Michelle Snell and Clint Howard and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents; Shirleen was also preceded in death by her siblings, Pat Ramsy, William Howard, Charles Howard, George Howard, Jr., Betty Turner, Kenneth Howard and nephews, Rodney and Kenny Howard.

Private graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Christina House in Lisbon.

