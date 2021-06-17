Sharon Rose Butler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Rose Butler, 72, of Continental Drive, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, June 16, 2021 following a recent illness.

Mrs. Butler was born August 18, 1948 in Confluence, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Edward and Dorothy (Ferguson) Stockman.

Sharon worked as bookkeeper, accountant and property manager at the Laurel Apartments in Salem.

Her husband, Thomas William Butler, whom she married June 19, 1970, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Russell Elliot, Marie Walls and Flory Hosher.

She is survived by her nieces, Linda Kennedy and Susan Tyson, as well as many friends from the apartments.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

She will be laid to rest in the Lisbon Cemetery.

She will be laid to rest in the Lisbon Cemetery.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.