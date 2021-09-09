Scott Bowman, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Bowman, 58, passed away peacefully at 6:57 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Scott was born December 30, 1962, in Salem and was the son of Lou and Jean (Ward) Wardingley and the late, Keith A. Bowman, Sr.

Mr. Bowman was a long distance flatbed truck driver for Hillyard Farms of Burlington, Iowa, where he hauled Case tractors across the country.

Scott also proudly served our great country as a member of the U.S. Army, serving overseas during peacetime.

He will be remembered for his passion for fishing, camping and working on projects of any kind. He was a simple man who was known for dressing in neon cut off sleeve t-shirts and denim cutoff shirts but the most important thing to him was his family. He deeply loved his family and the loss is unmeasurable.

Scott is also survived by his loving wife, Karla (Thomas) Bowman; his children, Anthony (Krista) Carmelo of Salem, Michael Scott Bowman of Lisbon, Brittney (Jarrod) Hartman of Canfield, BriAnn (Heath) Douglas of Mississippi and Gianna Bowman of Salem; grandchildren, Hailey, Anthony, Bella, Carson Scott Bowman, Emma, Sawyer, Justice, Ethan, Taylor and Gianna with a few great-grandkids; siblings, Chris (Sheri) Bowman of Lisbon, Penny (Butch) Zeppernick of Salem, David Carsey of Wheeling and Alan Carsey of East Palestine; as well as many nieces and nephews and his favorite aunt, Jewel (Chuck) Stauffer. He is also survived by his best friend, Steve (Mardy) Dubbert and all of his many close friends.

Scott was also preceded in death by his brother, Keith A. Bowman, Jr.

Following Scott’s wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

A celebration of Scott’s life will be held from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021, at the Guilford Lake Pavilion. The outdoor pavilion is located beside the lake next to the playground on Teegarden Road, near Wisner Road.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting Scott’s family.

Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Scott Bowman, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.