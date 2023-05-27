LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Anne Critchley Barnhouse, 55, passed away unexpectedly at 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 26, 2023 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center after taking ill at home.

Sarah was born October 2, 1967 in Sale, England, a daughter of the late Stuart Walter John and Maureen Jean (Williams) Critchley and had moved to the United Stated in 1972 from England.

She worked as a bartender and bar manager at the Leetonia American Legion for the past 16 years and was a member of the Leetonia Eagles.

In her free time, she enjoyed reading, birdwatching and cooking. She was a fantastic cook and loved painting and her cats.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, James D. “Jim” Barnhouse, whom she married June 12, 2021. The two had been together for the past 12 years and would have celebrated their two year wedding anniversary on June 12.

Sarah is also survived by her son, Kenneth (Amanda) Critchley and their children, Kayleigh, Brandon, Grayson and Addison; her son, Brandon (Megan) Critchley; sisters, Kay (Curtis) Tuttle and Susan (Paul Brownfield) Dinbali; brother, Quentin Walter John (Cecilia) Critchley; stepchildren, Jamie (Patrick) Driskill and Brandon (Gina) Barnhouse; step-grandchildren, Ronnie and Dylan and several nieces and nephews.

No public calling hours or funeral services will be observed. A private visitation was held for the family at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

