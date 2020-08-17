Sara B. Freeman, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sara B. Freeman, 80, of Steubenville Pike Rd., passed away unexpectedly at 10:18 a.m., Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Freeman was born October 11, 1939 in Pine Grove, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Brooks and Lillie (Castro) Mayfield.

Sara worked as a cook for 17 years at the former Pleasant View Nursing Home in Lisbon.

Her husband, James W. Freeman Sr., whom she married December 19, 1959, preceded her in death March 12, 2015. She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Faye Freeman; brothers, Brooks James Jr., Larry Gene, James E. Mayfield and Ronald Mayfield; and sister, Virginia Craig.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Sharon (Rod) Sechrist of Lisbon, Barbara (Ralph) Whipkey of Leonardtown, Maryland, Ruth Nemeth of Lisbon, and Marilyn Freeman of Chester, West Virginia; son, James W. Freeman, Jr. of Lisbon; sister, Garnet Smith of Wellsville; brothers, Thurman Mayfield of East Liverpool and Ralph Mayfield of Kissimee, Florida; 12 grandchildren, nine great -grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Following Sara’s wishes, no services will be observed at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home

