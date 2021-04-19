Santi Mineo, East Liverpool, Ohio

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Santi R. Mineo, 64, of Moore Street, passed away peacefully at 7:25 a.m., Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the East Liverpool City Hospital following a sudden illness.

Mr. Mineo was born January 17, 1957 in Brooklyn, New York; a son of the late Robert and Joan (Tewell) Mineo and had lived in the area since 2011, coming from Florida.

A U.S. Army veteran, serving during peacetime, Santi worked as a steam fitter and pipe fitter in the shipyards and also worked for many years as a general handyman.

A catholic by faith, Santi will be remembered as a very social person who enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his family and grandchildren, who he adored.

He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Stacie (Sam) Carpenter and Shawn (Brenda) Sorgman, both of Lisbon and Nicholas Mineo of Lexington, Tennessee; his sister, Karley Schwartz of Weston, Florida; his brothers, Robert Mineo and Jimmy (Robin) Mineo, both of Lexington, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Andrew, Hailee, Chloe, Olivia and Cason; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be held at this time.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Santi’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

