LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lee “Sandy” Silvestri, 68, passed away peacefully at 10:29 p.m., Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home following a lengthy illness.

Sandy was born May 28, 1954 in Washington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Leora (Hall) Martin.

A homemaker, loving wife and mother, she homeschooled all of her children and had worked part time as a clerk in the gift shop at Lanterman’s Mill.

She was strong in her faith and attended church at the historic Williamsport Chapel.

She was also an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and the outdoors.

Sandy is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Paul A. Silvestri, whom she married July 12, 1986; daughters, Leigh (Joel) Brown of Columbiana and Valerie (Kerien) Klein of Chatsworth, Georgia; son, Paul (Lori) Wilson of Lowellville; sister, Karen Chippela of Youngstown; brother, Charles Martin, Jr. of Hubbard and grandchildren, Wren Klein, Devin Wilson, Diamond Wilson and Nate Wilson.

Following her wishes, no calling hours will be observed. All other services will be private.

Sandy’s arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may view Sandy’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra Lee “Sandy” Silvestri, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.