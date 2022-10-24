SUMMITVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Leake, 80, formerly of Summitville, passed away peacefully at 2:04 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Orchards of East Liverpool following a recent illness.

Ms. Leake was born March 19, 1942 in Chester, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Jess and Violet (Starcher) Cheuvront.

Sandra retired from Summitville Tile after 40 years of loyal service, where she worked as a box maker.

In her spare time Sandra enjoyed gardening.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her sons, Anthony Eugene McAfee of Dover and Curt Douglas McAfee and his wife, Teresa Ann of Lisbon; her sister, Brenda Kay (Cheuvront) Goforth of Columbia, South Carolina; her brothers, Richard Allen Cheuvront of Hanoverton and Keith Eugene Cheuvront of Sumter, South Carolina; grandchildren, Hollie, Tiffani, Katrina, and Sally; and great grandchildren, Skyler, Sophia, Lilliana, Collin, Adelynn, Diesel, Xavier, and Penelope.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was also preceded in death by her brothers, Rodney Wayne Cheuvront and Morris Edward Cheuvront.

A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date at the Life Evangelism Center, 960 West State Street, Salem, Ohio 44460 with Pastor Steven E. Bell officiating. She will be laid to rest at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in East Rochester.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

