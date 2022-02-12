LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra L. Bell, 81, of Longs Crossing Road, passed away peacefully at 9:23 p.m., Friday, February 11, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Bell was born January 23, 1941, in Salem, a daughter of the late Charles H. and Mary I. (Jenkins) Carlisle.

Sandra was a faithful member of the Franklin Square United Methodist Church and had worked 23 years in housekeeping at the former Essex of Salem Nursing Home, retiring in 2003.

She will be fondly remembered as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Sandra was also an avid bowler in her younger years.

Her husband, James A. “Jim” Bell, whom she married, November 12, 1955, preceded her in death, December 27, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Ann Carlisle and by her brother, David A. Carlisle.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Bonnie (Shan) Lancaster and Carol (Jim Bob) Clunen, both of Salem and Beverly (JR) Fortune of Leetonia; her sons, Rick (Anna) Bell and Mike (Stefany) Bell, both of Leetonia; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, with Pastor John E. Fitch of her church, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Salem, OH 44460.

Friends may also view Sandra’s memorial tribute page, share memories, and leave condolences for the family at eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

