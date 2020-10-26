Samuel W. Richards, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel W. Richards, 65, of North Hermitage Road, passed away at 2:28 a.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home following a recent illness.

Mr. Richards was born April 21, 1955 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Charles A. and Anna Madeline (Parks) Richards.

Sam worked as a house painter for the Trinity Company and also owned and operated Sam’s Housepainting for the past 20 years.

A hardworking man, Sam was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Naomi “Irene” (Groff) Richards, whom he married June 13, 1996; daughters, Shannon (John) Bond of Denver, North Carolina, Madelyn Kelly of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, Misty Miller of Denver, North Carolina and Samantha (Curtis) Cummings of Raeford, North Carolina; stepsons, Matthew (Chastity) Mix of Follansbee, West Virginia and Charles Mix of Rochester, Minnesota; brothers, Charles “Chuck” (Patricia) Richards of Lisbon and William Richards, Sr. of Pottsville, Pennsylvania; uncles, Harvey, Jerry and Ronald Richards; aunts, Shirley, Doris, Gloria and Sis Richards; 18 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Sam was also preceded in death by his son, Samuel W. Richards, Jr.; brother, Casey Richards; granddaughter, Brooke Richards and uncles, William, George, Terry, Richie Richards and Henry and Harlo Parks.

Private family funeral services will be held on Wednesday afternoon, October 28 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Pennington of the Lisbon Assembly of God Church officiating.

The family will receive guests from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Face masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be followed.

Burial will be in the West Beaver U.P. Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Road, Suite 108, New Castle, PA 16105.

Friends may also view Sam’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

