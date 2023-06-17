LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Wesley Jackson, 67, passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

Sam was born August 26, 1955 in Salem, a son of the late Thomas and Thelma (Ammon) Jackson and had lived most of his life in the East Palestine and Lisbon areas.

He attended Beaver Local High School,

Sam began his career as a welder, working in various local shops, including Vallourec and Unity Fab, until he retired.

Sam was also a member of the Lisbon Eagles and the Lisbon VFW and he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He leaves to cherish his memory his longtime companion, Beverly Clingerman; daughter, Delacey Jackson Rhoden; son, Matt (Gabrielle) Jackson; sisters, Kelly Bechdel and Susan Lewis and grandchildren, Gavin Jackson and Caleb, Raven and Cross Rhoden.

In addition to his parents, Sam was also preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Jackson, Jr. and by his sister, Kathy Jackson.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be held at this time but a celebration of Sam’s life will be held at a later date.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting Sam’s family.

