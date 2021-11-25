Sam Ronshak, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sam Ronshak, 94, passed away at 7:12 a.m., Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Community Hospice’s Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Mr. Ronshak was born October 7, 1927, in West Point, Ohio, a son of the late Anton and Agnes (Debence) Ronshak and had lived his entire life in the area.

He was a graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Sam worked as a tool man at Mac Hemp Steel in Midland, Pennsylvania and retired from the Columbiana County Workshop, where he worked as a custodian.

Mr. Ronshak was an active member of the Elkton United Methodist Church, where he served as a Trustee and Chief Financial Officer for many years.

Sam loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.

He was a member of the Ohio Big Buck Club, National Wild Turkey Federation, Lisbon Ruritan Club, served on the Lisbon Lepper Library Board and Habitat for Humanity.

Mr. Ronshak was also a proud U.S. Army Veteran, having served as Medic in Korea and Japan during the Korean War.

He is survived and will be dearly remembered by his wife, Fern A. (Dailey) Ronshak, whom he married January 27, 1951; daughters, Carol (Bob) Woods, Linda Lane, Nancy (Jack) Snyder and Amy (Scott) Bryan; son, Samuel (Laurie) Ronshak; grandchildren, Amber, Tiffany, Sarah, Jessica, Victoria, Jack, Trey, Daphne, Emily, Garrick, Karli, Jenna, Julia, Bryan and Jason and great-grandchildren, Gwen, Alison, Luci, Bea, Posy, Bella, Lily, Paxton, Spencer, Jillian, Courtney, Madison, Ryan, Jake and Cale.

In addition to his parents; Sam was also preceded in death by his brother, Albin Ronshak and by his granddaughter, Jacqueline.

A memorial service celebrating Sam’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Elkton United Methodist Church, 42490 Fairmount Road, Lisbon, Ohio, with Pastor Kathy Barton officiating.

The family will receive guests at the church from 10:00 a.m., until the time of the services.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sam’s memory to the Elkton United Methodist Church, c/o Samuel Ronshak, 11324 Elkton Road, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

