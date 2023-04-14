LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth (Veon) Boehm Tanner, 102, passed away at 5:00 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Salem North Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with her daughters at her side.

Mrs. Tanner was born July 27, 1920, the fifth of six children of the late H. Stanley and Marguerite (Andrews) Veon.

She had a happy childhood, growing up in the farming community near Enon Valley, Pennsylvania. She was married the summer after graduating high school to Orren Boehm. Orren worked in the steel mill at that time, and they raised three daughters, Marion, Karen, and Oriana.

Ruth and Orren worked hard through the war years and the 50’s, and were able to later relocate from Pennsylvania to a farm near Lisbon, where they established a dairy operation. Ruth and Orren were always inseparable, working the farm and being together 24/7. Orren passed away a few years after his retirement.

Ruth was humble, and had a winning and sunny personality, always optimistic and looking for ways to help others. She had a large circle of friends, being active in the Grange and her church and community.

Always a survivor, Ruth was able to not only bear the loss of her husbands, but the unexpected death of a grandson and the illness and death of her daughter Karen. Ruth’s deep faith in her Lord, instilled from an early age and nurtured through a deep communion with Him throughout her life.

Through God’s grace, good genes (as she was one of three who lived past 100 years), and a remarkable personality that always rolled with the punches, she became the oldest, living 102 years and 9 months.

Ruth was a former member of the Lisbon Trinity Friends Church; a former member of the Mt. Nebo Grange and the Economy Grange in Pennsylvania; enjoyed caring for her home and her flowers; and watching her birds.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Marion McNeal and Oriana (David) Reynolds; stepson, Jim (Charlotte) Tanner; stepson-in-law, Jim Brooks; grandchildren, Rebecca “Becky” (Doug) Cooper, Matthew (Tammy) Crawford, Mark (Anni) Crawford, Gwen (Chuck) Ketchum, Kevin Crawford, Curtis (Cherri) Crawford, Michael (Shiloh) Reynolds, Deanna (Eric) Hamilton, Daniel (Nikki) Reynolds, Adrienne (Frank) Aquino; 22 great grandchildren; several step grandchildren; step great grandchildren; and several foster grandchildren.

Ruth’s first husband, John “Orren” Boehm, whom she married October 29, 1938, preceded her in death August 31, 1983. Her second husband, Donald Tanner, whom she married February 1, 1997, preceded her in death January 28, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Wayne Crawford; son-in-law, Bill McNeal; stepdaughter, Barbara Brooks; sister, Kathryn Gass; brothers, Paul, Lloyd, Roy, and Ralph Veon; grandson, William “Billy” McNeal, III; and great grandson, Trenton Lee Crawford.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Cornerstone Presbyterian Church, 471 Mathews Rd, Boardman, OH 44512 with Pastor Mark Bell officiating. Private burial will follow at the Woodsdale Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 17 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.

