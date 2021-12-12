BRUSH CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth E. Brown, 90, of County Highway 55, passed away peacefully at 1:08 p.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021, at her home with her children by her side.

Mrs. Brown was born August 28, 1931, in Monroeville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Delmar and Olive (Rose) Detchon.

A life resident of the area, Ruth was a homemaker and devoted wife and mother.

She was a former member of the Monroeville Assembly of God Church, enjoyed tending to her flowers, making ceramics and she loved to feed and watch the birds.

Her husband, William A. Brown, Sr., whom she married November 25, 1948, preceded her in death December 24, 2012.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Fred and Calvin Detchon; her granddaughters, Amy Owens, Gracelyn McKenzie and by her grandson, Joshua Brown.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Georgianna (Jerry) Owens of Kensington, Alice (Roland) McKenzie of Hartstown, Pennsylvania and Becky (Troy) Richards of Sebring; her son, William A. (Ruth Ann) Brown, Jr. of Wellsville; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Blakely, officiating.

Private burial will follow at Chestnut Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until the time of services, Thursday, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street Boardman, Ohio 44512.

