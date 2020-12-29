Russell A. Hawkins, Sr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell A. Hawkins, Sr., 64, of Brookfield Ave., passed away at 9:40 a.m., Monday, December 28, 2020 at his home following a lengthy illness.

Mr. Hawkins was born April 28, 1956 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Frank W. and Elsie (Seevers) Hawkins, and had lived in the area all of his life.

Russ worked for the Lisbon Street Department for 33 years, retiring in 2007.

He was a Golden Eagle at the Lisbon Eagles Aerie 2216 and enjoyed sitting around the fire spending time with his family and friends.

Russ is survived by his wife, Jayne L. (Cannon) Hawkins, whom he married June 15, 1974; sons, Michael (Krista) Hawkins of Hanoverton and Russell A. (Cheryl) Hawkins, Jr. of New Middletown; sisters, Linda Kelly of Columbiana and Nancy Wright of Stanfield, North Carolina; brother, Jim (Sally) Hawkins of Lisbon; grandchildren, Andrew Hawkins, Shawn Hawkins, Joshua Hawkins, Abigail Hawkins, and Madison Brown; his nephew, Adam, who he thought of like a son; as well as many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Russ was also preceded in death by his sisters, Dora Whittington, Virginia Gorby, and Edna Wright; and by his brothers, Roy and Frank Hawkins.

The family will receive family and friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Please be reminded that face masks will be required, do not linger, and that social distancing guidelines will be observed.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Russell’s memory to the Lisbon Eagles.

