LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy J. “Joe” Smith, Sr., 74, of State Route 7, passed away peacefully at 5:32pm, Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at his home.

Joe was born October 28, 1948 in Ravenswood, West Virginia, a son of the late James O. and Virginia “Ginny” (Feitz) Smith.

A graduate of Beaver Local High School, Joe lived in North Carolina before returning to this area in February 2020.

He owned and operated D&J Appliance in Kenly, North Carolina.

Joe loved music and was a free spirit, running with many different circles of friends. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and was famous for his one liners. He always lived his life his way.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Sara (Randy) Muschweck, Michelle (Jon) McKinley, Roy J. (Carla) Smith, Jr., and Angela Smith; his grandchildren, Breara (Nick), Joseph (Ashley), Caroline (Jeff), Trinity (Eric), Preston, Jay, Brittany, Brandon, Kevin, Patricia, Sam, Chase, Caindrew, Fabian, Mireya; his 23 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Mary McPherson and Edna “Peg” (Ron) Stanley; his brothers, Gene (Paula) Smith, Larry (Carol) Smith, Jerry (Shannon) Smith, Doug (Debbie) Smith; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Smith.

Joe will also be loved and missed by his long-time partner, Donnie Broughton, and Donnie’s mother, Betty Broughton of Kenly, North Carolina

In addition to his parents, Joe was also preceded in death by his brothers, James Smith, Johnny Lee Smith and Richard Lee Smith.

