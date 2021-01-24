Rose M. Bowman, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Bowman, 92, formerly of Lisbon, passed away peacefully at 3:05 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Briarfield Manor, following a recent illness.

Mrs. Bowman was born February 22, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Stella (Intercasso) Lamana.

Rose worked in the Youngstown City Schools as a Career Educational Aid for over 10 years.

She was a member of St. George Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society.

Rose was an avid bowler and loved playing Bingo. She also found joy in playing the organ and enjoyed travelling. Rose was also a diehard Cleveland Indians and Browns Fan.

Her husband, Fred L. Bowman, whom she married August 22, 1971, preceded her in death May 19, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her stepdaughters, Donna Onuska and Barbara Bowman; stepsons, Clayson Lee, Leland, Wayne and Eddie; sisters, Kathryn Soles and Mary Collins; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Anna Faulk, Franklin and Violet Bowman and Lee and Wanda Bowman and brother-in-law, Dale Bowman.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Lenkey of Canfield; son, John (Johnene) Lenkey of South Carolina; step-daughter, Sandy Snelling of Lisbon; step-son, Rick (Linda) Bowman of Lisbon; granddaughters, Emily, Lauren and Erin; four great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Naomi Morlan of Lisbon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Willis (Sheila) Bowman of Leetonia; sister-in-law, Grace Bowman Donahue of Lisbon; six stepgrandchildren; 12 stepgreat-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Christine Catholic Church in Youngstown at a later date.

Rose will be laid to rest at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Christine Catholic Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511 or online at www.stchristine.org.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

