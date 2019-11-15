Ronnetta “Netta” Seroka, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronnetta “Netta” Seroka, 65, of Freeman Road, passed away quietly at 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House with her sister by her side.

Mrs. Seroka was born January 30, 1954 in Cleveland, a daughter of the late Ronald Duane and Patricia Ann (Gannon) Strait and had lived in the Lisbon area most of her life.

A graduate of United High School, she had worked as an aide at the former Pleasantview Nursing Home and prior to that had worked as a waitress. She also did some bail bonds work with her late father.

Netta was a member of St. George Catholic church and she enjoyed building and working in her fish ponds. She also loved watching scary movies and spending time at the beach with her sister.

Her husband, Gary John Seroka, whom she married February 28, 1987, preceded her in death June 11, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her nephew, Joseph P. Miller.

She is survived by her sons, Mitchell (Amber) Lacey of Hanoverton, Michael Lacey of East Rochester and Ronald Lacey of Lisbon; sisters, Cathleen Miller and Debra (John R.) Stevens, both of Lisbon; grandchildren, Brittany, Ali, Maverick, Dylan, Brittany and Ronald; great-grandson, Victor and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Lisbon Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Stephen Wassie officiating.

Burial will follow services in the cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may view Netta’s memorial tribute page and send condolences online at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

