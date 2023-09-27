LISBON, Ohio (MyValeyTributes) – Ronald W. Baker, 82, passed away at 6:56 p.m., Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Mercy Health’s St. Joseph Warren Hospital following a recent decline in his health.

Ron was born October 11, 1940 in Lisbon, a son of the late Ross Baker and Dolores M. (Williams) Baker.

He was a 1958 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, and proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corp. Ron joined the Marines along with 10 members of his graduating class. He served primarily in Laos and Cambodia during the time between the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

A Catholic by faith, Ron worked as a supervisor at NRM and McNeil’s for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed deer hunting and working on his property.

He is survived and will be fondly remembered by his children, Dawn (Mac) Baker-McTighe of Remindersville, Ohio and Chris (Paula Steele) Baker of Columbus; and by his brother, Robert J. (Janice) Baker of Brunswick, Georgia.

His wife, Judith Lynn “Judy” (O’Neill) Baker, whom he married November 10, 1962, preceded him in death May 24, 2019. Ron was also preceded in death by his sister, Pamela Sue Baker.

As a Marine, he was tried and true to the Red, White, and Blue! It is with great sadness that we have to say goodbye to a great man and father. He taught his children well and guided them into their journey of life. He is now with Judy – the love of his life. May they dance together o again. Semper Fi! Please support our veterans.

Following his wishes, all services will be private.

