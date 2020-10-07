Ronald L. Rhodes, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Rhodes, 77, of Longs Crossing Road, passed away at 8:11 p.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Rhodes was born April 24, 1943, in Salem, a son of the late Warren L. and Hilda (Fronk) Rhodes, and was a life resident of the area.

Ronald worked at GM Lordstown for more than 30 years, retiring in October of 2000.

He was a former member of the Lisbon Baptist Temple; enjoyed bowling, deer hunting and was an avid woodworker.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Sharon K. (Cusick) Rhodes, whom he married August 18, 1980; his children, Carla Sadler of Leetonia, Dustin (Melissa) Sadler of Salem and Shawn (Deirdre) Sadler of Leetonia; his siblings, Keith Rhodes of Orlando, Florida, Barry Rhodes of Salem, Karen Biscella of New Waterford, Brian Rhodes of Salem, Mark Rhodes of East Palestine, Brent Rhodes of Ohioville, Pennsylvania, Neil Rhodes of Lisbon, Gayle (Bruce) Frankford of Leetonia; his grandchildren, Faith Marie Sadler, Silas Carl Sadler, Sierra Lynn Thompson, Doug, Jayson and Natalie; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gary and Roger Rhodes.

Private visitation and funeral services will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with private burial to follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Face masks must be worn and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Salem, OH 44460.

