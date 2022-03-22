LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Joseph “Ronnie” Stanford, 69, of Tempe, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022 after being hospitalized with a brief illness.

Mr. Stanford was born May 20, 1952 in Trenton, New Jersey, a son of Helen (Weis) Stanford-Stauffer and the late Donald Stanford.

A 1970 graduate of East Liverpool High School, Ronnie enlisted in the United States Navy.

After serving his country, Mr. Stanford worked for a time as an oil field worker. He then joined his father and his brothers as a bricklayer, employed out of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local #9 in Pittsburgh. One of his last projects was the construction of Heinz Field, the home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Following this final project, he moved to Arizona, where he could work year-round.

Ronnie is survived and will be dearly missed by his mother, Helen Stauffer of Wooster, Ohio; his brothers, Mark Stanford of Mesa, Arizona and Michael Stanford of Beaver, Pennsylvania; his stepbrother, Charles (Linda) Stauffer of North Lima, Ohio; his stepsister, Sandra (Gary) Smith of Atlanta, Georgia and several cousins, who he loved very much.

A full military funeral was observed Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, where he was laid to rest.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home assisted the family. Friends may view Ronnie’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald J. “Ronnie” Stanford, please visit our floral store.