Ronald H. “Ron” Grimes, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald H. “Ron” Grimes, 78, passed away peacefully at 8:38 p.m., Monday, November 1, 2021 at Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mr. Grimes was born October 9, 1943 in Lisbon, a son of the late Howard “Rube” and Mary (Bittner) Grimes and had lived all of his life in the area.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Ron works as a machinist at Union Metals in Canton and at NRM in Columbiana. He also was a school bus driver for Lisbon Schools.

Ron was a proud U.S. Airforce Veteran; member of the American Legion; Louisville Eagles and had coached for Lisbon Little Blue Devils, Lisbon Lions D-League Baseball and T-ball.

Ron was also an avid fisherman and hunter, and he enjoyed shooting pool and quarters, but most of all he loved to spend time with his grandchildren and his fur grandbabies.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Sharlene (Wise) Grimes, whom he married December 11, 1971; daughters, Cassey (Kevin) Chamberlain and Wendy Dayhuff; sons, Ron (Heather) Grimes and Roger Grimes; grandchildren, Brady and Zane Chamberlain, Emily and Nicholas Cassidy and Kayla Sadallah; nephew, Herbie (Kellie) Seidner and their son, Zach; as well as several other nieces and nephews; and his sister-in-law, Cleona Matthews.

In addition to his parents, Ron was also preceded in death by his siblings, Burleigh Grimes, John Grimes, Betty Baker, Rick Baker; brother-in-law, Vernon “Bunker” Matthews; and by his mother-in-law, Zana “Nana” (Dennis) Meek.

The family will receive guests from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Private military honors will be held for the family prior to the visitation. No other funeral services will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon Little Blue Devils, P.O. Box 364, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

