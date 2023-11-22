LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald G. King, 72, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 22, 2023 following a recent illness.

Ron graduated from North Lima High School in 1969, where he played football and track. He was fondly known as “Bear” by his classmates and friends.

He also proudly served and was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves.

Ron was a former long-time steel worker, retiring from American Steel, and later, worked as a school custodian at McKinley Elementary.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Ron had a great smile and laugh, and combined with his outgoing personality, he could make a friend anywhere he went. Ron loved assistant coaching both of his daughters in youth and high school softball and has since enjoyed following his grandchildren’s sports activities. Following retirement, he would attend Lisbon and South Range football games with his buddies and was an active member of the Salem Community Center.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; daughter, Nikki (Justin) DePace and Stacey (Edward) DiFiore; four grandchildren, Gia DePace, and Sonny, Luca, and Rocco DiFiore; sister-in-law, Patricia Smith; and several nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his father, George; mother, Elva; and by his sister, Jeanne.

The family will receive family and friends from Noon – 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 27, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Private services for the family will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Bob Garwood officiating. Private burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Rd., Canfield, Ohio 44406.

