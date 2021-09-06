Ronald G. “Butch” Mills, Jr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald G. “Butch” Mills, Jr., 50, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, September 5, 2021 at his home.

Butch was born April 22, 1971 in Salem, a son of the late Ronald G. and Loretta (French) Mills, and had lived all of his life in the area.

He was A 1989 graduate of Beaver Local High School and attended Columbiana County Career Center, where he studied Autobody Repair.

Butch also worked as a driver for Ferrellgas Partners.

He is survived by his sister, Paula (Bob) Quetot of New Waterford; niece, Jessica (Cody) Stephens of Washingtonville; nephew, Bobby (Bethany) Quetot of Columbiana; great-nieces and nephews, Aubrie, Levi and Joshua A. Quetot and Kerrie Stephens; aunt Cheryl Mills, uncle Lloyd “Jingles” Mills, aunt Phyllis and uncle Paul French, all of Lisbon; several cousins and special friend, Megan Thompson.

In addition to his parents, Butch was also preceded in death by his nephew, Josh Quetot.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Kemble Cemetery. No calling hours will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

