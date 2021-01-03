Ronald B. Reeder, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald B. Reeder, 77, of Lisbon, formerly of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a long battle with COPD and complications of Covid-19.

Mr. Reeder was born September 7, 1943 in Lisbon, a son of the late Burrell A. and Olive T. (McCamon) Reeder.

After growing up in Elkton, Ohio and graduating from Beaver Local High School, Ron served 6 years in the U.S. Airforce during the Vietnam era.

He held many jobs as a truck driver throughout his life, including most recently his retirement from Panera Bread, where he received many driving awards.

Ron was a proud member of the BMW Motorcycle Riding Club and one of his greatest joys was riding across the US to California to visit his family and seeing the country.

Mr. Reeder is survived by his two children, Robert (Reeder) Browning and Dawn Ann Heimbeceher, both of California; brothers, George Reeder of Negley and Glenn Reeder of Decatur, Alabama; sisters, Evelyn (John) Hochman of Leetonia and Helen (Ken) Moore of Longwood, Florida; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no calling hours or services will be observed at this time. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home have been entrusted with his arrangements.

