Ron L. Possage, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ron L. Possage, 73, of Gromley Rd., formerly of West Point, passed away at 7:20am, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Salem North Healthcare Center.

Mr. Possage was born April 15, 1948 in East Liverpool, Ohio a son of the late Francis H. and Twila M. (Carlisle) Possage.

Ron served in the U.S. Marine Corp. and had worked as a truck driver with S.P. Meyers and then General Electric.

He was an avid NASCAR and Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed driving off road vehicles.

Ron is survived by his siblings, Judy Williams of West Point, Jill St. John of Lisbon and Francis R. Possage of Lisbon and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Tom Possage.

No calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting his family.

