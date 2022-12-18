ELKTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rollin Ross “Ron” Westover, 80, passed away peacefully at 2:48 p.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home following a recent brief illness.

Mr. Westover was born March 18, 1942, in Elkton, a son of the late Ross J. and Beatrice O. “Bea” (Williams) Westover and had lived his entire life in the area.

A 1961 graduate of Beaver Local High School, Ron began working at Columbiana Foundry and later at NRM as a machine assembler for ten years, retiring in the early 1980’s.

Ron favorite activities included mowing his six acres, muzzleloading and hunting and building engines and racecars.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Barbara A. (Blazer) Westover, whom he married April 26, 1961; children, Tami Lynn Westover Miller of Salem and Ronald Bradley (Michele Rae) Westover of Irwin, Pennsylvania; sister, Beverly J. Rittegar of Rogers; grandchildren, Jason (Angela) Miller of Kansas, Patrick (Nicole) Miller of Salem, Cory Miller of East Liverpool, Rebecca (Victor) Watson of Irwin, Brian Westover of Vandergrift, Pennsylvania and Emma Westover of Irwin, Pennsylvania; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ron was also preceded in death by his brother, Carl E. Westover.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter or humane society.

