LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Brent Stockman, 69, of West Chestnut Street, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, January 6, 2023 at his home.

Brent was born September 10, 1953 in Salem, a son of the late Roger Dean and Delores (Mabbott) Stockman and had lived his entire life in the Lisbon area.

A 1972 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, he worked for Tecno Cap through the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Union 24 M, for 30 years, retiring in 2015.

Brent was a member of the Lisbon Eagles Aerie 2216, Lisbon VFW Post 4111, loved NASCAR, golfing and fishing, and was an avid Lisbon Blue Devil and Cincinnati Bengal fan.

He also proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Navy, during the Vietnam War.

Brent is survived by his children, Jason (Jessica) Stockman of Lisbon, Mike Stockman of Mentor, Kenny (Kristin) Stockman of Calcutta, Dennis Stockman of Lisbon, and Jamie (Michael) Burkert of Norristown, Pennsylvania; sister, Dena Smith of New Port Richey, Florida; and his nine grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Lisbon VFW, 210 East Lincoln Way, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

