LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodney R. Brewer, 60, passed away peacefully at 3:31 a.m., Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness with his loving family by his side.

Rod was born December 18, 1962 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Richard F. and Shirley L. (Kearns) Brewer.

A graduate of Southern Local High School and the Columbiana County Joint Vocational School, Rod was a jack-of-all trades. He worked as a machinist, was a truckdriver for various companies, and had worked as an operator in the oil refinery industry with Ever Clear of Ohio.

In his spare time, Rod enjoyed going scraping, fishing and any outdoor project. He loved to mow and fix things, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dog, Skip.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Lugene (Sherrill) Brewer, whom he married July 14, 1984; his children, Ashley (Joshua) Carroll, Micheal (Haylie) Brewer, and Martin (Cailynn) Brewer; sister, Christine (Glenn) Warner; brothers, Richard (Jody) Brewer, Jr., David Brewer, Ronald (Tracy) Brewer, Gary Brewer, Kenneth Brewer, Randy (Pamela) Brewer, James (Tammy) Brewer, Thomas (Di) Brewer; eight grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Rod was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lindsey Brewer.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Dirk Hall officiating. Private burial will follow at the Kemble Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

