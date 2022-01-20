LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Sue Ash, 72, of Vista Drive, passed away peacefully at 4:55 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon following a recent illness.

Ms. Ash was born February 15, 1949 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Albert Thomas and Ida Nell (Bates) Ash and had lived most of the life in the area.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Roberta retired from Hart Manufacturing in Leetonia.

She was also a member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church.

Roberta leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Richard Eric Parris of Mississippi and Kevin (Sara) Parrish of Lisbon; brother, Albert “Bud” (Lori) Ash of Lisbon and seven grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Keith Parrish and by her sisters, Cecelia Lee, Debra Lyons and Rita Jean Hughes

Following her wishes, a private graveside service and burial will be held at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may view Roberta’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

