SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert L. “Bob” Cox, 83, of Bentley Drive, formerly of Lisbon, passed away at 3:52 a.m., Friday, December 31, 2021, at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

Mr. Cox was born July 20, 1938, in Lisbon, a son of the late Harry Cox and the late Lucille (Estelle) Cox Morris and had lived all of his life in Lisbon until moving to Salem in 2018.

He was a 1957 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Bob began working at Islay’s where he enjoyed working with his co-worker, Lou Pezzano. He then went to work as the manager of the Manos Theatre, where he met the love of his life, Marie, who sold tickets, candy and popcorn. Bob also worked at Lisbon Spring and Wire and worked as a realtor for Walt Thomas Realty before assuming the position of assistant manager at Bye and Bye Hardware, where he worked 25 years, retiring in 2010.

Mr. Cox was also a faithful member of St. George Catholic Church.

Bob enjoyed going to flea markets and collecting green depression era glassware. He was also a stain glass artist, designing many lamps and other items, which he enjoyed sharing as gifts. Bob also loved the trips to Columbus, Cincinnati and Florida, spending time with his family, the grandchildren and especially the little great-grandbabies.

Bob is survived by his wife, Marie J. (Welling) Cox, whom he married July 18, 1964; children, Cara (Joe) Cox of Panama City, Florida, Jerry (Krista) Cox of Lisbon and Tracy (Mike) Cox of Lisbon; sister, Debbie (David) Bloor of Salem; brother, Dale (Carrie) Morris, Jr., of Lisbon; grandchildren, Allie Cox, Ashley Hoopes, Joshua Cox, Jerran Cox, Samantha Caligaris, James (Payden) Cox, Kimberlee Wiggers and Jayce Frank and great-grandchildren, Aubrie Lee, Ella Cox, Lane Taylor, Ava Taylor, Claire Hoopes and Carly Hoopes; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; Bob was also preceded in death by his siblings, Janet Mancuso, Harry Cox, Jr. and Lloyd Williams.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Wassie officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. George Catholic Church, 271 West Chestnut Street, Lisbon, Ohio, 44432.

Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert L. “Bob” Cox, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 2, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.