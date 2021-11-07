Robert J. “Bob” Hohider, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. “Bob” Hohider, 95, of Whispering Pines, formerly of Lisbon, passed away at 6:08 p.m., Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mr. Hohider was born January 2, 1926, in Lisbon, a son of the late Charles F. and Anna “Annie” (Wolfli) Hohider.

Bob attended Lisbon David Anderson High School and worked as a machine operator for 38 years at Crane Deming in Salem, retiring in 1982.

He was a member of the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church; enjoyed gardening and traveling and loved to tinker with his lawnmowers and other things around his house.

Mr. Hohider was a proud United States Army World War II veteran and Purple Heart recipient, having served in Germany as a machine gunner.

His wife of 63 years, Nila (Hanna) Hohider, whom he married September 1, 1951, preceded him in death February 16, 2015. Bob was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles F. Hohider, Jr.

He is survived and will be fondly remembered by his daughters, Debbie Liggitt and her husband, Paul, of Ocala, Florida and Sandy Liggett and her husband, Dan, of Urbana, Ohio; his grandchildren, Zach Liggett of West Liberty, Ohio, Jade Wisener of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Dustin Liggitt of Fort Worth, Texas and Rita Liggitt of Yuma, Arizona; his great-grandchildren, Emma and Brylee Liggett, Cayson and Hollyn Wisener and his caregiver, Joyce Phillips of Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the New Lisbon Presbyterian Church, 111 East Chestnut Street, with Pastor Joel Dickson, officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, at the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Bob’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Friends may also view Bob’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.