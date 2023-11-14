LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert G. “Cal” Calvin, 71, passed away at 11:10 p.m., Monday, November 13, 2023, at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a lengthy illness.

Cal was born May 14, 1952, in Youngstown, a son of the late Maurice and Jacqueline (Hixson) Calvin.

He was a 1970 graduate of South Range High School.

He began working for WRH Insulation for Bill Houlette, then worked for the Lisbon Village Water Department and later started his own handyman business, until his declining health forced him to retire.

Cal was a member of the Lisbon First Christian Church, enjoyed fishing and was an avid outdoorsman, but most of all he loved spending time with his granddaughter.

He is survived and will dearly be missed by his wife, Norma J. (Guy) Calvin, whom he married February 14, 1975; son, Jason R. Calvin; granddaughter, Ondrea Calvin; brothers, Jeff Calvin and Todd Calvin; aunt, Carol; sister-in-law, Beverly Clingerman; niece, Michelle Esposito and several other family members.

In addition to his parents; Cal was also preceded in death by his son, Travis R. “Hobbs” Calvin; his sister, Lori Kenney; aunt, Gerry, Di and uncle, Moe.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the Lisbon Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Bob Garwood officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon First Christian Church, 225 East Washington Street, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

