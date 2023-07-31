NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. “Bob” Quetot, 56, passed away quietly at 4:40 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2023 at his home with his family by his side following a courageous battle with cancer.

Bob was born April 16, 1967 in Salem, a son of Flora Sandra “Sandy” (Cusick) Quetot of New Waterford and the late Felix James “Jim” Quetot and had lived his entire life in the area.

He was a 1985 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

Bob worked for 17 years as an upholsterer for Sheely’s Furniture.

He was a member of Abundant Life Fellowship Church; and was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and searching for mushrooms. He also enjoyed running R.C. Cars.

In addition to his mother, Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Paula (Mills) Quetot, whom he married November 14, 1987; son, Bobby (Bethany) Quetot of Columbiana, daughter, Jessica (Cody) Stephens of Washingtonville; grandchildren, Aubrie, Joshua, Levi, and Kerrie; and his brother, Greg (Jodie) Quetot of Rogers.

In addition to his father, Bob was also preceded in death by his son, Joshua Quetot; and by his brother, Jeffrey Quetot.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Schoch officiating. Burial will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Rd., Girard, Ohio 44420.

Friends may share a memory, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert E. “Bob” Quetot, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.