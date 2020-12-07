Robert C. “Bob” Sherrill, Jr., New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. “Bob” Sherrill, Jr., 45, passed away unexpectedly at 5:41 a.m., Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the emergency room at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman following a massive heart attack.

Bob was born March 27, 1975 in Salem, a son of the late Robert C Sherrill, Sr. and Alice (Mercer) Sherrill Davis.

Bob was a self-employed house painter and graphic designer.

He also enjoyed landscaping, cooking, baking, playing baseball, but most of all he loved to hunt morel mushrooms. He will be remembered as a loving, kind, generous person.

In addition to his mother, Alice and stepfather, Jim Davis of New Waterford, he is survived by his wife, Patricia “Patti” (Kent) Sherrill, whom he married August 17, 2019; sons, Dalton Sherrill of Lisbon and Nicholas “Nick” Sherrill of Negley; sister, Tracey (Ronnie) Dailey of Negley; step brother, Steve Davis of Austintown; step sister, Julie Davis of Greenville, Pennsylvania and nephews, Johnny and Rick Dailey, both of Negley.

In addition to his father, Bob was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Rose and Edson Mercer, and grandmother, Edna Styen.

The family will receive guests from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to the Lord’s Blessing Food Pantry, 145 East Main Street, Washingtonville, Ohio 44490.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert C. “Bob” Sherrill, please visit our floral store.