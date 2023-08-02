GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Allen Fatherly, 87, passed away at 6:05 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

Mr. Fatherly was born March 20, 1936 in Lisbon, a son of the late George and Dorothy (Fatherly) Bailey and had lived his entire life in the Lisbon area.

A Methodist by faith, Bob worked as a general laborer all his life.

He also proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army

He is survived by his daughters, Lynn Joseph and Brenda Joseph; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sons, Jerry Fatherly, Charles Fatherly and Robert Fatherly and by his brother, John Bailey.

Following his wishes, no services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting his family. Friends may also view Robert’s memorial tribute page, share a memory and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

