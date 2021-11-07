Robert A. McCamon, Malvern, Ohio

MALVERN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. “Bob” McCamon, 73, passed away peacefully at 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. McCamon was born July 7, 1948 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Robert W. and E. Jean (Martin) McCamon.

A 1966 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Bob continued his education at Youngstown State University and earned his associate’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Kent State University.

Bob was a highly motivated, goal-oriented, dynamic professional, who began his career working for Bell Telephone Laboratories in Columbus. Then, Bob worked his way up to become President of the J.B. Winkle Company in Canfield, until starting his own business, McCamon Electric. Lastly, he worked as a project development engineer for Energy Focus in Solon, retiring in 2017.

Bob was also an active member of the First Christian Church of Malvern and a former member of the Greenford Christian Church; was an avid water skier and member of the Lake Mohawk Waterski Team. Bob served as a corporate pilot while at J.B. Winkle, and continued as a recreational flyer. He was also a former board member of the Lisbon Lepper Library.

Mr. McCamon is survived by his loving wife, Linda (Reinke) McCamon, whom he married April 15, 1978; his son, Aaron (Vicki) McCamon of Malvern; grandsons, Sammy and Max McCamon; sister, Linda (C.R.) Peterson of Poland; nephew, Dr. Carl (Jessica) Peterson of Poland and several other nieces and nephews.

Following his wishes, no visitation or funeral services will be observed at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Malvern, New Building Fund, 4046 Coral Road NW, Malvern, OH44644 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

