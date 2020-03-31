Rita L. Snyder, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rita L. Snyder, 94, passed away peacefully at 7:45 a.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Continuing Health Care of Lisbon.

Mrs. Snyder was born November 10, 1925 in Lisbon, the daughter of the late Thomas and Sara (Caton) Smith and had lived her entire life in Lisbon.

A 1943 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Rita was a homemaker and faithful member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was a member of United Methodist Women. Mrs. Snyder was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Her husband, John Snyder, Jr., whom she married May 15, 1948, preceded her in death November 25, 2008, as did her brother, James Smith.

She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey (Carol) Snyder of Lisbon, Steven Snyder of Guilford Lake and Kevin (Lori) Snyder of Lisbon and grandsons, Ryan (Nikki) Snyder of Lisbon, Kyle (fiancée, Emily Mills) Snyder of Ostrander, Ohio, Ian Snyder of San Francisco, California and Drew (Meredith) Snyder of Seattle, Washington.

Private interment will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, 114 East Washington Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home

