ELKTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Rudibaugh, 89, of Middle Beaver Road, passed away at 5:00 a.m., Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Rudibaugh was born October 13, 1932, in Lisbon, a son of the late William Frank and Ida (Morris) Rudibaugh.

Richard was a horsetrader by trade and he hauled cows and other livestock to auction for area farmers. He also transported many local 4-H members projects to the county fair.

Dick loved to farm and he enjoyed watching sports on TV, especially the Cleveland Browns.

He also served as an Elkrun Township Trustee for 40 consecutive years and was a member of the Elkton United Methodist Church.

Richard also proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1953 – 1955, where he won second place in a 2 ½ ton truck rodeo while stationed in Germany.

In his younger days, Dick was an avid pony and draft horse puller, winning numerous awards. In 1988, he won the National Heavyweight Pony Pull at St. Joseph County Grange Fair in Centerville, Michigan.

He is survived by his wife, the former Margaret Laughlin whom he married, August 13, 1953; son, Lee (Heidi) Rudibaugh of Dublin, Ohio; daughter, Kim Rudibaugh of Elkton; sister, Wanda Snyder of Florida; grandchildren, Cory Rudibaugh, Mitch Rudibaugh, Carter Rudibaugh and Lindsey (Chris) Theil and great-granddaughter, Penelope Mae Theil.

In addition to his parents; he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Adam, Paul, Mazine, Dale, Dean and Ray and by his sisters, Olive McKee and Velma Cope.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Kathy Barton officiating.

Private burial will take place at the Kemble Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dick’s memory to Elkton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 43, Elkton, Ohio 44415.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.