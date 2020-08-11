Richard P. Baldwin, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard P. Baldwin, 76, of Sherman Street, passed away quietly at 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a recent illness.

Mr. Baldwin was born April 15, 1944 in East Liverpool, a son of the late Paul and Grace (Tice) Baldwin.

A 1962 graduate of Beaver Local High School.

Dick went on to become a meat cutter at the former A&P in Salem and then at Hillyer’s Fine Foods in Lisbon. Dick was hard worker and worked most of his life in the foundries. First at Columbiana Pump, then at National Refractories at the former Kaiser Plant and lastly at C&E Minerals, where he retired in 2006.

Mr. Baldwin was a member and Elder at the New Lebanon United Presbyterian Church.

He was a diehard Penn State fan and Pittsburgh Pirates fan and had a soft heart for animals, especially his kitties.

Dick also served our country as a member of the Army Reserves.

He is survived by his daughters, Becky (Tim) Chamberlain of Salem and Beth Baldwin of Lisbon; sisters, Judith (the late David) Neiser of Columbiana, Jane (the late, Jerry) Rose and Mary Spooner, both of East Liverpool; stepgrandchildren, Laura Chamberlain and David Chamberlain; sister-in-law, Lois Scharf and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dick was also preceded in death by his infant brother, Roger Eugene Baldwin; his former wife, Linda (Shaw) Baldwin-Howe and by his mother-in-law, Esther Shaw.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Chuck Grubbs officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow at the New Lebanon U.P. Church Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 13 at the funeral home. Face masks must be worn and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Friends may also view Dick’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

