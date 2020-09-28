Richard J. Krieger, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard J. “Rich” Krieger, Jr., 57, passed away peacefully at his sister’s home at 11:46 a.m., Sunday, September 27, 2020, surrounded by his family following a courageous battle with cancer.

Rich was born August 3, 1963, in Alliance, Ohio, the son of Richard J. and Nancy “Carol” (Wright) Krieger, Sr. and had moved back to the area in 2010 from Texas.

He worked in the sanitation department at Freshmark in Salem.

Mr. Krieger was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and golf. He also loved to spend time with his granddaughters and his nephews.

In addition to his parents of Kensington, Rich is survived by his soulmate, Tina Krieger of Victoria, Texas; daughter, Tammy Krieger and son, Richard (Kelly) Krieger, both of Victoria, Texas; sisters, Brenda (Bill) Stewart of Lisbon and Lorie Wilson of Salem; granddaughters, Kallie and Kamiryn Krieger; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Krieger was preceded in death by his nephew, Kirk Krieger.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting his family.

