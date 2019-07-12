Raymond A. “Sonny” Stockman, Bedford, Ohio – Obituary

BEDFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond “Sonny” Stockman, 85, of John Street, passed away at 2:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home.

Mr. Stockman was born July 13, 1933, in East Liverpool, a son of the late Raymond H. and Eleanor M. (Potts) Stockman. Sonny lived in Kent, Ohio for many years before moving to Bedford.

Mr. Stockman proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. during the Korean War and was a Purple Heart recipient.

Sonny worked as a Horse Trainer since 1943, retiring in 1996. He was also a truck driver with the Cleveland Teamsters Local 400 and later worked and retired from Target Logistics.

Sonny also loved to golf and had worked part time as a starter at the Kent State University Golf Course. He also was a life member of VFW Post 3708 in Kent and volunteered with the American Cancer Society and the Relay for Life, as Sonny was a 25 year cancer survivor.

He is survived by his children, Angela I. Stockman and Christopher Ray Stockman; sister, Vickie (Chuck) Howells; brothers, Frank and John Stockman; stepsisters, Lynda Long and Sandra Copestick and seven grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was also preceded in death by his children, Kelly Speilman and Johnnie Stockman; sister, Barbara Grimm; brother, James Stockman and step-sister, Nancy Hutcheson.

A Military Honor service will be conducted by the Salineville American Legion John Adams Post, 442 Honor Guard at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, in the Chapel at the Lisbon Cemetery with burial to follow.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Friends may send condolences to his family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 15 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.