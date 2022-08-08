LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Ronald Guappone, 58, of Alice Ave., passed away unexpectedly at 12:02am, Monday, August 8, 2022 at Summa Health Akron City Hospital following a sudden heart attack.

Ralph was born July 10, 1964 in Salem, a son of Shirley (Riley) Guappone and the late Ralph Richard Guappone, and had lived his entire life in the area.

A 1983 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Ralph was a self-employed carpenter and owner of Guappone Construction.

He was a member of St. George Catholic Church; Leetonia American Legion Post 131; and was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his mother, he leaves to cherish his memory his children, Geona Guappone, Kristen Guappone, and Ralphie Guappone; his sisters, Cerrise (Jim) Sarver and Tami (Bernie) Cashioli; brothers, Dan (Lynne) Guappone and Eric (Natalie) Guappone; and grandchildren, Ashton Guappone and Addyson McCord.

Following his wishes, all services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ralph’s memory to the Leetonia American Legion, Joe Williams Post 131, Scholarship Fund, 540 Main Street, Leetonia, Ohio 44431.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

