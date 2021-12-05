Ralph Richard Schwartz, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Richard Schwartz, 82, of Roberts Road, passed away at 4:00 p.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home.

Mr. Schartz was born February 11, 1939, in Canton, the son of the late Ralph and Grace (Rubel) Schwartz.

A 1957 graduate of East Canton High School, Ralph continued his education at Mount Union College, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in elementary education and then received his master’s degree in education from Ball State University.

Ralph had more than 17 years of teaching experience and 13 years as an elementary school principal, all within the Massillon School system.

Ralph cherished his family and friends. He was a great husband, brother, uncle and friend.

He had a passion for art and enjoyed woodcarving birds and ducks, drawing, painting and writing. Ralph had a great sense of humor and loved to tease. He loved to fish, make big gardens and had many flower beds. He cared for numerous houseplants and cacti. He loved animals especially, his dogs and cat. Ralph was a “Gentle Giant.”

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 56 years, Lucy Genevieve “Genny” (Piechowski) Schwartz, whom he married December 23, 1964; his brother, Don Schwartz of Canton; his nephews, Greg Schwartz of Canton and Steve Schwartz of Utah; sisters-in-law, Mary Anne Shumaker of Florida, Rita Akin of Oregon, Betty Johnson of Minerva, Rosemary Rodgers of East Canton and Teresa Hart of Uniontown, Ohio; brother-in-law, Frank Piechowski of Maine; 18 nieces and nephews; 38 great-nieces and great-nephews and 14 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was also preceded in death by his uncle, Russ Schwartz.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, with Reverend Father Stephen Wassie, officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Ralph’s memory to Community Hospice, 2341 East State Street, Unit B, Salem, OH 44460, “Give A Child A Chance”-Shumaker care of Macedonia World Baptist Missions, Inc., P.O. Box 519, Braselton, GA 30517-0009 or Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

