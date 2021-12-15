LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Eugene Poynter, 80, of State Route 164, passed away peacefully at 5:56 a.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mr. Poynter was born October 22, 1941 in Lisbon, a son of the late Clay Abraham Poynter and the late Pearl (Reardon) Justice and had lived in the area all of his life.

A 1958 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Eugene worked as a dragline operator with the Operating Engineers Union Local 18, retiring in 2013.

Eugene will be remembered for his love of tinkering in his garage, driving his tractor and going camping. He also enjoyed running his model trains and was a huge NASCAR fan but most of all he loved to spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his daughters and sons-in-law, Lori (Richard) Juhn of Salem, Bonnie (Mark) Boley and Connie (Ron) Foster, both of Lisbon; siblings, Carol (Dan) Kniseley, Merle (Carol) Poynter, Chuck (Karen) Poynter and Coleman (Terri) Poynter, all of Lisbon and Raymond (Kathy) Poynter of Louisville; grandchildren, Robert Chamberlain III, Mark (Brooke) Boley, Jr., Chelsea (Zach) Seidner, Jessica (Cameron) Bodine, Ron Foster, Jr. and Courtney Foster; great-grandchildren, Caden, Colton, Layla, Rylan and Weston, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Eugene was also preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Poynter and by his great-granddaughter, Autumn Boley.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 19 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Boley officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Friends may also view Eugene’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ralph, please visit our floral store.